| from michigan.gov/coronavirus/

Newly confirmed cases since yesterday

  CountyCases
  City of Detroit5
  Macomb2
  Oakland7
  Wayne2
  Total16

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County

  CountyCases
  Bay1
  Charlevoix1
  City of Detroit13
  Ingham2
  Jackson1
  Kent5
  Leelanau1
  Macomb10
  Monroe1
  Montcalm1
  Oakland23
  Otsego1
  Ottawa1
  St. Clair2
  Washtenaw7
  Wayne10
  Total80

Percentage of Cases by Sex

Sex%
Male55
Female36

Percentage of Cases by Age

Age%
0-193
20-2910
30-3916
40-4918
50-5914
60-6929
70-798
80-894
