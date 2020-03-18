| from michigan.gov/coronavirus/
Newly confirmed cases since yesterday
|County
|Cases
|City of Detroit
|5
|Macomb
|2
|Oakland
|7
|Wayne
|2
|Total
|16
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
|County
|Cases
|Bay
|1
|Charlevoix
|1
|City of Detroit
|13
|Ingham
|2
|Jackson
|1
|Kent
|5
|Leelanau
|1
|Macomb
|10
|Monroe
|1
|Montcalm
|1
|Oakland
|23
|Otsego
|1
|Ottawa
|1
|St. Clair
|2
|Washtenaw
|7
|Wayne
|10
|Total
|80
Percentage of Cases by Sex
|Sex
|%
|Male
|55
|Female
|36
Percentage of Cases by Age
|Age
|%
|0-19
|3
|20-29
|10
|30-39
|16
|40-49
|18
|50-59
|14
|60-69
|29
|70-79
|8
|80-89
|4
