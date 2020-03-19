Advertisement
| from michigan.gov/coronavirus/ |
Newly confirmed cases since yesterday
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Clinton
|1
|City of Detroit
|62
|Eaton
|2
|Genessee
|1
|Ingham
|4
|Isabella
|1
|Kent
|2
|Livingston
|1
|Macomb
|45
|Midland
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Oakland
|82
|St. Clair
|2
|Washtenaw
|7
|Wayne
|34
|1
|Not Reported
|10
|Total
|256
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Bay
|1
|Charlevoix
|1
|Clinton
|1
|City of Detroit
|75
|Eaton
|2
|Genessee
|1
|Ingham
|6
|Isabella
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Kent
|7
|Leelanau
|1
|Livingston
|1
|Macomb
|55
|Midland
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Montcalm
|1
|Oakland
|105
|Otsego
|1
|Ottawa
|1
|St. Clair
|4
|Washtenaw
|14
|Wayne
|44
|1
|Not Reported
|10
|Total
|336
Tests
|Location
|Cumulative Tests
|MDHHS BOL
|1,557
|Hospitals
|744
|Commercial Labs
|148
|Total
|2,449
Percentage of Cases by Sex
|Sex
|%
|Male
|51
|Female
|47
|Not Reported
|2
Percentage of Cases by Age
|Age
|%
|0-19
|1
|20-29
|10
|30-39
|18
|40-49
|19
|50-59
|19
|60-69
|18
|70-79
|8
|80-89
|5
|Not Reported
|2