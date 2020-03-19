Advertisement


| from michigan.gov/coronavirus/ |

Newly confirmed cases since yesterday

  CountyCasesDeaths
Clinton1
City of Detroit62
Eaton2
Genessee1
Ingham4
Isabella1
Kent2
Livingston1
Macomb45
Midland1
Monroe1
Oakland82
St. Clair2
Washtenaw7
Wayne341
Not Reported10
  Total256

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County

  CountyCasesDeaths
Bay1
Charlevoix1
Clinton1
City of Detroit75
Eaton2
Genessee1
Ingham6
Isabella1
Jackson1
Kent7
Leelanau1
Livingston1
Macomb55
Midland1
Monroe2
Montcalm1
Oakland105
Otsego1
Ottawa1
St. Clair4
Washtenaw14
Wayne441
Not Reported10
  Total336

Tests

Advertisement
LocationCumulative Tests
MDHHS BOL1,557
Hospitals744
Commercial Labs148
Total2,449

Percentage of Cases by Sex

Sex%
Male51
Female47
Not Reported2

Percentage of Cases by Age

Age%
0-191
20-2910
30-3918
40-4919
50-5919
60-6918
70-798
80-895
Not Reported2
Advertisement