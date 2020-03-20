Advertisement
| from michigan.gov/coronavirus/ |
Newly confirmed cases since yesterday
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|City of Detroit
|74
|2
|Genessee
|1
|Ingham
|1
|Kent
|5
|Livingston
|2
|Macomb
|31
|Midland
|2
|Monroe
|1
|Oakland
|79
|St. Clair
|3
|Washtenaw
|2
|Wayne
|23
|Out of State
|1
|Total
|225
|2
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Bay
|1
|Charlevoix
|1
|Clinton
|1
|City of Detroit
|149
|2
|Eaton
|2
|Genessee
|1
|Ingham
|7
|Jackson
|1
|Kent
|12
|Leelanau
|1
|Livingston
|3
|Macomb
|86
|Midland
|3
|Monroe
|3
|Montcalm
|1
|Oakland
|184
|Otsego
|1
|Ottawa
|1
|St. Clair
|7
|Washtenaw
|16
|Wayne
|67
|1
|Out of State
|11
|Total
|549
|3
Tests
|Location
|Cumulative Tests
|MDHHS BOL
|1,557
|Hospitals
|744
|Commercial Labs
|148
|Total
|2,449
Percentage of Cases by Sex
|Sex
|%
|Male
|51
|Female
|49
Percentage of Cases by Age
|Age
|%
|0-19
|1
|20-29
|8
|30-39
|16
|40-49
|21
|50-59
|20
|60-69
|19
|70-79
|11
|80+
|5