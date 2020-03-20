Advertisement


Newly confirmed cases since yesterday

CountyCasesDeaths
City of Detroit742
Genessee1
Ingham1
Kent5
Livingston2
Macomb31
Midland2
Monroe1
Oakland79
St. Clair3
Washtenaw2
Wayne23
Out of State1
Total2252

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County

CountyCasesDeaths
Bay1
Charlevoix1
Clinton1
City of Detroit1492
Eaton2
Genessee1
Ingham7
Jackson1
Kent12
Leelanau1
Livingston3
Macomb86
Midland3
Monroe3
Montcalm1
Oakland184
Otsego1
Ottawa1
St. Clair7
Washtenaw16
Wayne671
Out of State11
Total5493

Tests

LocationCumulative Tests
MDHHS BOL1,557
Hospitals744
Commercial Labs148
Total2,449

Percentage of Cases by Sex

Sex%
Male51
Female49

Percentage of Cases by Age

Age%
0-191
20-298
30-3916
40-4921
50-5920
60-6919
70-7911
80+5
