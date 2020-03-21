Advertisement
| from michigan.gov/coronavirus/ |
Newly confirmed cases since yesterday
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Barry
|1
|Berrien
|2
|Calhoun
|1
|Clare
|1
|Clinton
|1
|City of Detroit
|99
|1
|Genessee
|6
|Ingham
|4
|Kent
|9
|Livingston
|3
|Macomb
|15
|Oakland
|45
|1
|Ottawa
|1
|Saginaw
|1
|Tuscola
|1
|Washtenaw
|13
|Wayne
|34
|Wexford
|1
|Total
|238
|2
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Washtenaw
|29
|City of Detroit
|248
|3
|Oakland
|229
|1
|Macomb
|101
|Wayne
|101
|1
|Kent
|21
|Ingham
|11
|22 counties with less than 10 each
|47
|Total
|787
|5
Percentage of Cases by Sex
|Sex
|%
|Male
|51
|Female
|49
Percentage of Cases by Age
|Age
|%
|0-19
|2
|20-29
|9
|30-39
|15
|40-49
|20
|50-59
|20
|60-69
|19
|70-79
|10
|80+
|6