Advertisement


| from michigan.gov/coronavirus/ |

Newly confirmed cases since yesterday

CountyCasesDeaths
Barry1
Berrien2
Calhoun1
Clare1
Clinton1
City of Detroit991
Genessee6
Ingham4
Kent9
Livingston3
Macomb15
Oakland451
Ottawa1
Saginaw1
Tuscola1
Washtenaw13
Wayne34
Wexford1
Total2382

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County

CountyCasesDeaths
Washtenaw29
City of Detroit2483
Oakland2291
Macomb101
Wayne1011
Kent21
Ingham11
22 counties with less than 10 each47
Total7875

Percentage of Cases by Sex

Advertisement
Sex%
Male51
Female49

Percentage of Cases by Age

Age%
0-192
20-299
30-3915
40-4920
50-5920
60-6919
70-7910
80+6
Advertisement