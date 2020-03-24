Advertisement
| from michigan.gov/coronavirus/ |
Newly confirmed cases since yesterday
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Washtenaw
|8
|3
|City of Detroit
|152
|2
|Macomb
|50
|1
|Oakland
|99
|Wayne
|83
|3
|27 MI Counties
|67
|Out of State
|2
|Not Reported
|2
|Total
|463
|9
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Washtenaw
|50
|3
|City of Detroit
|563
|8
|Oakland
|428
|4
|Macomb
|225
|3
|Wayne
|310
|5
|37 counties
|207
|1
|Out of State
|6
|Not Reported
|2
|Total
|1,791
|24
Percentage of Cases by Sex
|Sex
|%
|Male
|52
|Female
|48
Percentage of Cases by Age
|Age
|%
|0-19
|1
|20-29
|8
|30-39
|13
|40-49
|17
|50-59
|20
|60-69
|21
|70-79
|13
|80+
|7
