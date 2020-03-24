Advertisement
| from michigan.gov/coronavirus/ |

Newly confirmed cases since yesterday

CountyCasesDeaths
Washtenaw83
City of Detroit1522
Macomb501
Oakland99
Wayne833
27 MI Counties67
Out of State2
Not Reported2
Total4639

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County

CountyCasesDeaths
Washtenaw503
City of Detroit5638
Oakland4284
Macomb2253
Wayne3105
37 counties2071
Out of State6
Not Reported2
Total1,79124

Percentage of Cases by Sex

Sex%
Male52
Female48

Percentage of Cases by Age

Age%
0-191
20-298
30-3913
40-4917
50-5920
60-6921
70-7913
80+7
