| from michigan.gov/coronavirus/ |
Newly confirmed cases since yesterday
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Washtenaw
|22
|City of Detroit
|142
|4
|Macomb
|56
|4
|Oakland
|115
|6
|Wayne
|107
|4
|27 MI Counties
|64
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Not Reported
|Total
|507
|19
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Washtenaw
|72
|3
|City of Detroit
|705
|12
|Macomb
|281
|7
|Oakland
|543
|10
|Wayne
|417
|9
|43 counties
|270
|2
|Out of State
|7
|Not Reported
|Total
|2,295
|43
Percentage of Cases by Sex
|Sex
|%
|Male
|51
|Female
|49
Percentage of Cases by Age
|Age
|%
|0-19
|1
|20-29
|8
|30-39
|12
|40-49
|17
|50-59
|19
|60-69
|21
|70-79
|14
|80+
|8
