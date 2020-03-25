Advertisement
| from michigan.gov/coronavirus/ |

Newly confirmed cases since yesterday

CountyCasesDeaths
Washtenaw22
City of Detroit1424
Macomb564
Oakland1156
Wayne1074
27 MI Counties 641
Out of State1
Not Reported
Total50719

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County

CountyCasesDeaths
Washtenaw723
City of Detroit70512
Macomb2817
Oakland54310
Wayne4179
43 counties2702
Out of State7
Not Reported
Total2,29543

Percentage of Cases by Sex

Sex%
Male51
Female49

Percentage of Cases by Age

Age%
0-191
20-298
30-3912
40-4917
50-5919
60-6921
70-7914
80+8
