| from Washtenaw County Health Department |

COVID-19 Cases in Washtenaw County Residents

Total cases(as of 3/25 at 12:00 pm) Total Hospitalizations Total Deaths (as of 3/25 at 12:00 pm) TotalRecovered 73 17 3 8

Total COVID-19 cases in Washtenaw County by Age Group (as of 3/25)

Age Group % of cases 0 – 17 years 0% 18 – 24 years 22% 25 – 39 years 29% 40 – 49 years 7% 50 – 59 years 12% 60- 69 years 14% 70 – 79 years 7% 80+ years 10%

Total COVID-19 Cases in Washtenaw County by Sex (as of 3/25)

Sex % of cases Male 47% Female 53%

*Information in these charts is provisional and subject to change.

Michigan case count

United States case count