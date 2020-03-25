Advertisement
| from Washtenaw County Health Department |
COVID-19 Cases in Washtenaw County Residents
|Total cases(as of 3/25 at 12:00 pm)
|Total Hospitalizations
|Total Deaths (as of 3/25 at 12:00 pm)
|TotalRecovered
|73
|17
|3
|8
Total COVID-19 cases in Washtenaw County by Age Group (as of 3/25)
|Age Group
|% of cases
|0 – 17 years
|0%
|18 – 24 years
|22%
|25 – 39 years
|29%
|40 – 49 years
|7%
|50 – 59 years
|12%
|60- 69 years
|14%
|70 – 79 years
|7%
|80+ years
|10%
Total COVID-19 Cases in Washtenaw County by Sex (as of 3/25)
|Sex
|% of cases
|Male
|47%
|Female
|53%
*Information in these charts is provisional and subject to change.
