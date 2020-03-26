Advertisement
| from michigan.gov/coronavirus/ |

Newly confirmed cases since yesterday

CountyCasesDeaths
Washtenaw20
City of Detroit1463
Macomb664
Oakland1255
Wayne1212
29 MI Counties733
Other13
Total56417

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County

CountyCasesDeaths
Washtenaw923
City of Detroit85115
Macomb34711
Oakland66815
Wayne53811
48 Counties3405
Other20
Total2,85660

Cumulative Number of Specimens Tested for COVID-19

  Lab TypeNegative TestsPositive TestsTotal Specimens Tested
  Commercial92940970
  Hospital541119657477
  Public Health28226113439
  Grand Total9162261611886

Notes:
This is a new reporting system and additional laboratories will be included over time.  Counts of specimens tested positive will not equal number of people with COVID-19. People may have more than one test or may have had their test from an out of state lab. 

Total samples tested includes tests that were negative, positive, and inconclusive.
Commercial labs only includes data from LabCorp.

Public health labs include the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories.

Counts represent the total specimens tested, not total patients tested. A patient can have more than one specimen tested, therefore the number of specimens tested may be more than the number of patients tested.

Percentage of Cases by Sex

Sex%
Male51
Female49

Overall Percentage of Deceased by Sex

  Sex%
  Male60%
  Female40%

Percentage of Cases by Age

Age%
0-191
20-297
30-3912
40-4916
50-5919
60-6921
70-7915
80+8
Advertisement
