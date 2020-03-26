Advertisement [adrotate group="4"]

| from michigan.gov/coronavirus/ |

Newly confirmed cases since yesterday

County Cases Deaths Washtenaw 20 City of Detroit 146 3 Macomb 66 4 Oakland 125 5 Wayne 121 2 29 MI Counties 73 3 Other 13 Total 564 17

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County

County Cases Deaths Washtenaw 92 3 City of Detroit 851 15 Macomb 347 11 Oakland 668 15 Wayne 538 11 48 Counties 340 5 Other 20 Total 2,856 60

Cumulative Number of Specimens Tested for COVID-19

Lab Type Negative Tests Positive Tests Total Specimens Tested Commercial 929 40 970 Hospital 5411 1965 7477 Public Health 2822 611 3439 Grand Total 9162 2616 11886

Notes:

This is a new reporting system and additional laboratories will be included over time. Counts of specimens tested positive will not equal number of people with COVID-19. People may have more than one test or may have had their test from an out of state lab.

Total samples tested includes tests that were negative, positive, and inconclusive.

Commercial labs only includes data from LabCorp.

Public health labs include the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories.

Counts represent the total specimens tested, not total patients tested. A patient can have more than one specimen tested, therefore the number of specimens tested may be more than the number of patients tested.

Percentage of Cases by Sex

Sex % Male 51 Female 49

Overall Percentage of Deceased by Sex

Sex % Male 60% Female 40%

Percentage of Cases by Age

Age % 0-19 1 20-29 7 30-39 12 40-49 16 50-59 19 60-69 21 70-79 15 80+ 8