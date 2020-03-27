| from the State of Michigan |
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Washtenaw
|150
|3
|City of Detroit
|1,075
|23
|Macomb
|404
|14
|Oakland
|824
|26
|Wayne
|735
|14
|53 Counties
|438
|12
|Other
|31
|Total
|3,657
|92
Cumulative Number of Specimens Tested for COVID-19Advertisement
|Lab Type
|Negative Tests
|Positive Tests
|Total Specimens Tested
|Commercial
|1167
|66
|1234
|Hospital
|6324
|2348
|8773
|Public Health
|3033
|722
|3762
|Grand Total
|10524
|3136
|13769
Notes:
This is a new reporting system and additional laboratories will be included over time. Counts of specimens tested positive will not equal number of people with COVID-19. People may have more than one test or may have had their test from an out of state lab.
Total samples tested includes tests that were negative, positive, and inconclusive.
Commercial labs only includes data from LabCorp.
Public health labs include the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories.
Counts represent the total specimens tested, not total patients tested. A patient can have more than one specimen tested, therefore the number of specimens tested may be more than the number of patients tested.
Percentage of Cases by Sex
|Sex
|%
|Male
|51
|Female
|49
Overall Percentage of Deceased by Sex
|Sex
|%
|Male
|65
|Female
|34
|Unknown
|1
Percentage of Cases by Age
|Age
|%
|0-19
|1
|20-29
|8
|30-39
|13
|40-49
|17
|50-59
|19
|60-69
|20
|70-79
|14
|80+
|8
Age Data of Overall Deceased (in years)
|Average Age
|68.4
|Median Age
|70
|Age Range
|36-92