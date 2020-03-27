Advertisement

| from the State of Michigan |

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County

County Cases Deaths Washtenaw 150 3 City of Detroit 1,075 23 Macomb 404 14 Oakland 824 26 Wayne 735 14 53 Counties 438 12 Other 31 Total 3,657 92

Cumulative Number of Specimens Tested for COVID-19Advertisement

Lab Type Negative Tests Positive Tests Total Specimens Tested Commercial 1167 66 1234 Hospital 6324 2348 8773 Public Health 3033 722 3762 Grand Total 10524 3136 13769

Notes:

This is a new reporting system and additional laboratories will be included over time. Counts of specimens tested positive will not equal number of people with COVID-19. People may have more than one test or may have had their test from an out of state lab.

Advertisement

Total samples tested includes tests that were negative, positive, and inconclusive.

Commercial labs only includes data from LabCorp.

Public health labs include the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories.

Counts represent the total specimens tested, not total patients tested. A patient can have more than one specimen tested, therefore the number of specimens tested may be more than the number of patients tested.

Percentage of Cases by Sex

Sex % Male 51 Female 49

Overall Percentage of Deceased by Sex

Sex % Male 65 Female 34 Unknown 1

Percentage of Cases by Age

Age % 0-19 1 20-29 8 30-39 13 40-49 17 50-59 19 60-69 20 70-79 14 80+ 8

Age Data of Overall Deceased (in years)

Average Age 68.4 Median Age 70 Age Range 36-92