| from the State of Michigan |

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County

CountyCasesDeaths
Washtenaw1503
City of Detroit1,07523
Macomb40414
Oakland82426
Wayne73514
53 Counties43812
Other31
Total3,65792

  Lab TypeNegative TestsPositive TestsTotal Specimens Tested
  Commercial1167661234
  Hospital632423488773
  Public Health30337223762
  Grand Total10524313613769

Notes:
This is a new reporting system and additional laboratories will be included over time.  Counts of specimens tested positive will not equal number of people with COVID-19. People may have more than one test or may have had their test from an out of state lab. 

Total samples tested includes tests that were negative, positive, and inconclusive.
Commercial labs only includes data from LabCorp.

Public health labs include the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories.

Counts represent the total specimens tested, not total patients tested. A patient can have more than one specimen tested, therefore the number of specimens tested may be more than the number of patients tested.

Percentage of Cases by Sex

Sex%
Male51
Female49

Overall Percentage of Deceased by Sex

Sex%
Male65
Female34
Unknown1

Percentage of Cases by Age

Age%
0-191
20-298
30-3913
40-4917
50-5919
60-6920
70-7914
80+8

Age Data of Overall Deceased (in years)

Average Age68.4
Median Age70
Age Range36-92
