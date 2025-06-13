June 13, 2025

100 Women Who Care Announces Latest Impact Award

100 Women Who Care met at the Chelsea Depot for their second meeting of the year on June 3 and awarded their Impact Award to nonprofit home of New Vision.

Home of New Vision is an organization that provides services to individuals and families affected by the disease of addiction, promoting awareness by providing a better understanding of recovery. DaMira Anderson, Director of Operations for Home of New Vision, said she was deeply grateful to be selected for this meaningful award. The gift will be used to support their clients in a compassionate environment as they make their steps toward recovery and health.

Chelsea’s 100 Women Who Care member donations will now total nearly $13,000, bringing total donations since the group was formed to a $195,000, including match grants. The membership continues to grow – 7 women joined at the meeting most recent meeting. For more information, visit the organization’s website at www.100wwcchelsea.org.

