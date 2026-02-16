100 Women Who Care Latest Impact Award

Photo: 100 Women volunteers and Impact Award recipient representative (left to right): Colleen Bean, Brenda Jo Beck, Tonya Gietzen, Stephanie Doll, Todd Gillihan (Chelsea Depot Association), Diane Weid, Mary Tomac and Tammy Bridges.

100 Women Who Care met at the Chelsea Depot for their first meeting of 2026 earlier this month. The three nonprofits that presented were the Manchester Area Senior Citizens, Manchester Community Resource Center and the Chelsea Depot Association.

Each organization had ten minutes to provide a recap of their services and then take questions at the conclusion of the presentation. Members in attendance then voted on which 501(c)3 should receive the gift. The Chelsea Depot Association was the recipient of the

members’ Impact Award.

Todd Gillihan, president of the Chelsea Depot Association, said they are overjoyed with thanks to the 100 Women Who Care for their cash award to our communities’ gathering place.

“This building will be 150 years old soon and this award will assist us with our much-needed roof project. The women in this group get right down to the heart of it when it comes down to making an impact on our community.”

Chelsea’s 100 Women Who Care member donations now total nearly $13,000 at each meeting. This brings their total donations to all

nonprofits since the giving circle was formed to $219,400, including some match grants. Those interested can complete the membership form online. The next Impact Award meeting will be Tuesday June 2, 2026.