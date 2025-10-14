100 Women Who Care Select Grant Recipient

100 Women Who Care – Chelsea Area met at the Chelsea Depot Oct. 7 to hear from three local nonprofit organizations. After the vote, It Only Takes 5 received the Impact Award of $12,700.

It Only Takes 5 is a small charity founded in Chelsea that encourages the members (currently over 1000) to give five dollars to meet the needs of local families encountering unforeseen difficulties. It Only Takes 5 pays out 100% of the funds raised.

“Receiving this Impact Award will make a huge impact on those in the Chelsea area, and I’m excited to report back the difference this will make in the community,” Sue Jacobs, founding member of 100 Women Who Care – Chelsea Area said.

The other nonprofit presenters were the Stockbridge Area Education Foundation, and the Legacy Land Conservancy.

This 16th Impact Award brings the Chelsea chapter’s total donations to all nonprofits up to $207,000, including match gifts. The group’s next impact meeting will be Feb.3, 2026.