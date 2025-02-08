100 Women Who Care’s Impact Award Reaches New High

Members of 100 Women Who Care – Chelsea Area met Tuesday night to select a nonprofit recipient for their Impact Award.

This was the largest-ever membership event. The Chelsea Depot was filled with excitement and a high level of engagement! After extending the time for members to question nonprofits, a vote was held and Mikey & Me received the Impact Award valued at $12,200.

Executive Director Dan DePew expressed his gratitude: “In this challenging economic landscape, where the cost of pet food and vet care continues to rise, some families find they are faced with the agonizing decision to surrender their beloved dogs. Receiving this Impact Award will allow Mikey & Me to help families in need, both in and around the Chelsea Area, to keep their beloved dogs at home and well cared for. We will supply food, essential veterinary services, medications, and supplies to families that choose to keep their pets at home and out of the already overcrowded shelter system. I can assure you that our Board members, as well as our 60+ volunteers, are immensely appreciative of the work 100 Women Who Care does.”

Other nonprofit presenters were Main Street Park Alliance and Chelsea Childrens’ Co-op Preschool.

The goal of this giving circle is two-fold: To financially support nonprofit organizations – $182,000 to date – and to provide a forum where their mission story can be told – 34 to date. Nonprofits must support Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester, Stockbridge and adjacent communities. Members commit to donate $100 at each of three meetings each year. Learn more at 100wwcchelsea.org and facebook.com/100WWCChelsea. The next Impact Award Meeting is Tuesday June 3, 2025.

Sponsors of this volunteer-run giving circle include: Gold Sponsor Northstar Bank along with Culture Creations, Rodan and Fields, Sue Rodgers Massage Therapy and Jewelry Set in Stone. This meeting’s venue provided by Chelsea Depot.