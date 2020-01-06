Advertisement





11th Annual SculptureWalk Chelsea

CALL FOR ART

SculptureWalk Chelsea is a rotating, outdoor sculpture exhibition showcased in historic Chelsea, Michigan. The chosen artists will receive an award, a year-long highly visible platform throughout Chelsea, as well as the opportunity to sell accepted work by means of marketing efforts provided through Chelsea Area Festivals & Events organization in collaboration with community partners. Thirteen works of original art will be accepted, via a juried process, into 2020-2021’s rotation, marking the eleventh year that the sculptures will be adorning this beloved cityscape.

Benefits

Each selected artist receives a $750.00 award

70% of the sale price goes to the artist

Placement in highly visible sites

A year-long marketing campaign promoting the exhibition and artists

Online and walking map brochures produced and available free to the public

Guided docent tours throughout the year

Requirements

Completed Application and $15 Application fee

Open to all artists 18 years of age and older

Only original and completed works of art will be accepted, no proposals for work

Entries must meet standards of public safety and durability of design and materials for outdoor placement

Hardware must be provided by artist (tools and equipment needed for unloading and placing artwork will be provided)

Selected works must be installed on a TBD installation date anticipated to be late May 2020 and remain in place and purchasable for the full year of the exhibition

Artist must be present during the installation and removal of the sculpture

Timeline

Application deadline: February 18th

Selections made and artists notified: March 25th

Installation of accepted work late May 2020, specific dates/times TBD

Kick-off and Open House: June 4 to coincide with the kick-off for Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights

Removal of exhibition mid-May 2021

*Specific dates subject to change

Questions? Contact VisualArts@ChelseaFestivals.com

Deadline for Application is February 18th