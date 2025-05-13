1997 Classic Animated Film + The Croswell = Pure Magic

Lavish costumes, powerful vocals, and heartfelt performances open Croswell’s 2025 Broadway season with a dazzling rendition of Anastasia.

Photo: (L-R) Jeffrey King (as Vlad), Aubrie Lauren, Maxwell Lam (as Dimitry). Photo by Ashlee Sayles

The Croswell Opera House, located in downtown Adrian, kicked off their 2025 Broadway season with Anastasia, the 20th Century Fox animated classic movie adapted to the stage by Terrence McNally (book), Stephen Flaherty (music) and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Croswell’s performance was brilliantly directed by Stephen Kiersey, with vocal direction by Gabriel Brent Hagedorn and choreography by Sarah Nowak.

When I write a review, I write notes as a reminder of things that impressed me about the performance. My first three notes for Anastasia tell the story. They were – “costumes outstanding”; “set dazzling” & for the character Anya, played perfectly by Aubrie Lauren, I wrote “WOW. Just WOW.”

(L-R) Aubrie Lauren, Brian Jones (as Gleb). Photo by Ashlee Sayles

In a scene set in Leningrad, 1927, Dimitry (Maxwell Lam) and Vlad (Jeffrey King) and the ensemble sing and dance their way with “A Rumor in St. Petersburg”. The costumes were exquisite. The choreography filled the stage with dancers and movement. In several dance numbers, Nowak brilliantly incorporated hand movements into the routine which enhanced the visual display on stage.

Anastasia is based upon the Romanov family, including Tsar Nicholas II, his wife and their five children, who were all executed by Bolshevik revolutionaries. For decades, people came forward claiming to be one of the royal family that survived. And the public remained fascinated about Anastasia. This musical is about a young woman, with amnesia, who attempts to discover who she is. Anastasia’s dilemma, not unlike most of us, is confronting the ghosts of her past. As director Kiersey wrote in the program notes, “To find our happy ending we must, like Anastasia, come to terms with our ghosts and dance confidently into the future.”

(L-R) Mary Rumman (as Dowager Empress) and Aubrie Lauren. Photo by Ashlee Sayles

Lauren is magnificent in her portrayal of Anya, she sings “In My Dreams” and it is stunning. Her voice is perfect. The orchestra playing with her were perfect. It was pure pleasure listening to this young actress. And the lyrics to In My Dreams were haunting.

“…In my dreams, it’s all so real

And my heart has so much to reveal

And my dreams seem to say, don’t be afraid to go on

Don’t give up hope, come what may

I know it will all come back, one day”

Aubrie Lauren as Anastasia. Photo by Ashlee Sayles

Anya is told “everyone dreams about being someone else. But you have to know who you are before you can go on.” A message that seems to apply to young people today.

Anastasia has a strong supporting cast. Mary Rumman play Dowager Empress, the remaining Romanov figure, now old and cranky. Rumman plays the role with a verve that is fun, and her singing is perfect for the character. Vlad (King) and Countess Lily, played by Love Ruddell, provide a comic relief to the plot. Their duet, “The Countess and the Common Man” is hilarious. Their voices, the lyrics and Nowak’s staging of the dance number was a laugh out loud moment.

To be effective, every show needs an antagonist, and Brian Jones (Gleb) is perfect in the role. He is physically imposing. His voice is strong and deep. He walks with authority. And he’s packing heat. He easily passes for a Russian comrade. Gleb’s father killed the Romanov family. Throughout the play, Gleb pursues Anya, to kill her. It isn’t until the end that we learn that Gleb isn’t his father’s son. Instead of killing her, he sets Anya free and tells her to “live a long life.” The audience learns that unlike his father, Gleb has a heart of gold.

Everything about this production is first class. The vocals, orchestra, choreography, sets, lights, costumes, everything just works. And when put together, it provides two hours of absolutely wonderful.

Anastasia kicks off the summer Broadway series at The Croswell and runs through Sunday, 5/18. Next is La Cage Aux Folles 6/13-6/22; Bring It On 7/11-7/20; Annie 8/8-8/17; Parade 9/12-9/21; Bonnie & Clyde 10/17-10/26 & Cinderella 11/21-12/7.

You can get tickets by visiting croswell.org or calling (517) 264-7469.