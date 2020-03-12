Advertisement





| 30 min read | from Chelsea District Library |

It is with great regret that Chelsea District Library (CDL) has canceled this year’s Authors in Chelsea event. CDL is committed to ensuring the health and safety of our patrons and continues to monitor the evolving situation surrounding the emergence of COVID-19 in the State of Michigan. Due to the interstate travel required by visiting authors and the State of Michigan’s recommendation to limit public gatherings, the cancellation was necessary. We look forward to the return of Authors in Chelsea in 2021.

CDL will follow the guidance of State and Federal health agencies in making decisions regarding all upcoming events and programs. For the most up-to-date information visit www.chelseadistrictlibrary.org.