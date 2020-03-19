Advertisement





| 30 sec read | from Chelsea District Library |

It is with great regret that Chelsea District Library (CDL) has cancelled this year’s Midwest Literary Walk events. CDL is committed to ensuring the health and safety of our patrons and continues to monitor the evolving situation surrounding the emergence of COVID-19 in the State of Michigan. Due to the interstate travel required by visiting authors and the State of Michigan’s recommendation to limit public gatherings, cancellation was necessary. CDL will follow the guidance of State and Federal health agencies in making decisions regarding all upcoming events and programs. For the most up-to-date information visit www.chelseadistrictlibrary.org/covid-19/.

About Us: Chelsea District Library is a not for profit organization whose mission is engage, inspire, and equip through evolving services and resources. The Library currently serves 15,010 residents in the Chelsea area including the City of Chelsea plus Dexter, Lima, Lyndon and Sylvan townships. More than 16,000 individuals visit the Library each month. For more information visit chelseadistrictlibrary.org.