As Summer Temperatures Rise, Washtenaw County to Provide Cooling Centers to the Public

Ann Arbor, MI- With temperatures expected to rise above 90° this week, Washtenaw County will open two (2) cooling centers beginning July 7th. Starting Tuesday morning, the atrium of the Community Mental Health building at 555 Towner St.in Ypsilanti and the Learning Resource Center at 4135 Washtenaw Ave in Ann Arbor will be open to residents needing a place to stay cool and safe during this week’s heat wave.

Bottled water will be provided. Social distancing guidelines will be adhered to. Masks will be required and are available to those who don’t already have one. The Cooling Centers’ hours will be 9 o’clock am to 5 o’clock through Friday, July 10, 2020. County administration has plans in place to make the centers available to the public on any day that the temperature tops 85°.

“We know that Covid-19 has significantly reduced the number of public buildings available to people seeking relief from the heat this summer, “ says County Administrator Gregory Dill, “Public libraries, churches, community centers and other places that usually address this need aren’t open to the public due to the virus. We are committed to keeping the public safe, particularly our most vulnerable residents, as we move into the hottest weeks of summer in Michigan.”

To stay safe during elevated temperatures, the Washtenaw County Health Department website recommends drinking plenty of water, avoiding caffeine, never leaving pets or children unattended in closed vehicles, checking on family and friends who don’t have air conditioners and being aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Board Chair Jason Morgan adds: “Our dedicated county staff continues to look out for the most vulnerable in our community. Washtenaw County government serves as the social safety net for our residents and we are committed to going above and beyond to address the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”