Dexter Sidewalk Sale begins today

Get your shopping shoes on, the Dexter Sidewalk Sale starts tomorrow and lasts through Sunday. Enjoy live music at Hotel Hickman’s Friday and Saturday, special deals, special menu items, and support your local community all outdoors (and indoors too)!

It’s this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during each businesses normal business hours. Can’t make this one? We’ll be dong it again on August 14th, 15th, and 16th.

Come on down to Dexter! Your favorite shops and restaurants will be putting some of their wares outside to peruse, and your favorite restaurants have outdoor seating so you can enjoy a meal or relax with your beverage of choice!