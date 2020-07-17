Drive-In Movies Coming to Your Metroparks

From Huron-Clinton Metropark Authority |

Pack up the family and head out to your Metroparks to enjoy a movie under the stars – drive-in style! Bring some popcorn and your favorite snacks and then settle in to enjoy the show from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle (or socially distanced bicycle).

Fun for all ages.Time: Movie starts at dusk.Cost: Free!

July 25 | The Secret Life of Pets 2 | Willow Metropark

August 8 | Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | Kensington Metropark

August 13 | Field of Dreams | Lake St. Clair Metropark

August 14 | Toy Story 4 | Hudson Mills Metropark

August 15 | Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | Willow Metropark

August 22 | Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | Stony Creek Metropark

August 27 | A League of Their Own | Lake St. Clair Metropark

August 28 | Frozen 2 | Kensington Metropark

August 29 | Toy Story 4 | Willow Metropark

September 5 | Aladdin | Stony Creek Metropark