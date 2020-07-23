Henry Ford Allegiance Health reminds people to be alert for ticks

| 1 min | from Henry Ford Allegiance Health |

Lyme disease cases are on the uptick this summer. Lyme disease, caused by bacteria thatis passed to humans and pets by deer ticks, causes flu-like symptoms. Left untreated, Lyme disease may spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Henry Ford Allegiance Health encourages you to learn more about how to protect yourself and your family. Go to CDC.gov/Lyme for more information.

Finding and removing ticks within 24 hours can prevent the spread of Lyme disease. Check for these tiny, sesame seed size pests as soon as you come inside—inspect yourself and your clothes, gear, children and pets.To be extra safe, put clothes in the dryer on high heat for 10 minutes and take a shower within two hours of coming inside. For more tips, Henry Ford Allegiance Health recommends CDC.gov/Lyme.

As you enjoy time outdoors this summer, remember ticks like to live in grassy, brushy or wooded areas. When outdoors, be sure to wear a tick repellant, walk in the center of trails, and keep your feet and legs covered. Avoiding tick bites helps to protect against Lyme disease. For more tick safety tips, Henry Ford Allegiance Health recommends CDC.gov/Lyme.