House Passes Defense Bill with Bipartisan Walberg Amendment Adopted

| 1 min | from the office of Rep Tim Walberg, MI-07 |

Washington, D.C.—Congressman Tim Walberg (MI-07) voted today for H.R. 6395, the Mac Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act, which provides funding authority for the military, supports military families, and gives our troops a pay raise. The legislation included a bipartisan amendment authored by Walberg and Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN) to provide the American people with a better understanding of how their tax dollars are spent.



“The men and women who answered our nation’s call to service have sacrificed greatly to keep America safe. We have an obligation to support our troops and their families, and this bipartisan bill does that,” said Walberg. “At the same time, we need to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars and look for ways to streamline programs and reduce wasteful spending in agencies across the government. I am pleased our bipartisan amendment to promote greater transparency in federal spending was adopted and passed by the House.”



The Walberg/Cooper amendment adds language from the Taxpayers Right-To-Know Act to the final bill, requiring the Office of Management and Budget to publish online an inventory of each agency’s federal programs and identify information about their performance and cost. The bipartisan defense bill passed the House by a 295-125 vote.