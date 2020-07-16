Lodi | Board of Trustees mtg synopsis 07-07

By
The Sun Times News
-
0
1

LODI TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING SYNOPSIS

July 7 2020 7:00 P.M.

     The meeting opened with the flag pledge at 7:00pm.  Seven board members were present, 5 citizens were

      present. The Consent Agenda was approved as presented. The consent agenda included the June 2, 2020

      meeting minute, reapproval of 9/3/2019, 11/7/2019, 12/3/2019, 1/7/2020, 3/3/2020 minutes, treasurer

      report, payment of bills, amendment of the budget, and the zoning report.  There was no attorney report.

      There was no Planning Commission Report.  Public comment was offered at 7:01pm. There was a short

       Public Comment with a resident voicing concerns about purchasing in Lodi Township. The Agenda was

      approved as presented with one addition to new business: fee schedule approval.  Old/Unfinished

      Business: None. New Business: Home Occupation Permit Rescind-Ginger Winter approved, Resolution

      #2020-007 Board of Review alternative dates approval, Lodi Township Road Millage approval

      Resolution #2020-008 approved, Acceptance of Jack Steeb’s retirement from the Planning Commission, 

      Appointment of Cindy Strader and Dave Stevenson to Planning Commission, Approval of Jake Break

      Ordinance #2020-001, Resolution #2020-009, approval of Recycle Ann Arbor Contract, August Board of

      Trustee Meeting date to August 6th at 7pm, approval of Resolution #2020-011 Fee Schedule.  No other

      business. The meeting adjourned at 7:48pm.  Next meeting is August 6, at 7:00pm. The minutes may be

      viewed, after approval, on the Lodi Township web site (www.twplodi.org) or are available for review or

      purchase at the township hall during regular business hours.

Christina Smith                                                                                                             Jan Godek

Clerk                                                                                                                            Supervisor