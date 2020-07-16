Lodi | Board of Trustees mtg synopsis 07-07

LODI TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING SYNOPSIS

July 7 2020 7:00 P.M.

The meeting opened with the flag pledge at 7:00pm. Seven board members were present, 5 citizens were

present. The Consent Agenda was approved as presented. The consent agenda included the June 2, 2020

meeting minute, reapproval of 9/3/2019, 11/7/2019, 12/3/2019, 1/7/2020, 3/3/2020 minutes, treasurer

report, payment of bills, amendment of the budget, and the zoning report. There was no attorney report.

There was no Planning Commission Report. Public comment was offered at 7:01pm. There was a short

Public Comment with a resident voicing concerns about purchasing in Lodi Township. The Agenda was

approved as presented with one addition to new business: fee schedule approval. Old/Unfinished

Business: None. New Business: Home Occupation Permit Rescind-Ginger Winter approved, Resolution

#2020-007 Board of Review alternative dates approval, Lodi Township Road Millage approval

Resolution #2020-008 approved, Acceptance of Jack Steeb’s retirement from the Planning Commission,

Appointment of Cindy Strader and Dave Stevenson to Planning Commission, Approval of Jake Break

Ordinance #2020-001, Resolution #2020-009, approval of Recycle Ann Arbor Contract, August Board of

Trustee Meeting date to August 6th at 7pm, approval of Resolution #2020-011 Fee Schedule. No other

business. The meeting adjourned at 7:48pm. Next meeting is August 6, at 7:00pm. The minutes may be

viewed, after approval, on the Lodi Township web site (www.twplodi.org) or are available for review or

purchase at the township hall during regular business hours.

Christina Smith Jan Godek

Clerk Supervisor