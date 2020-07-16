Lodi | Board of Trustees mtg synopsis 07-07

LODI TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES
REGULAR MEETING SYNOPSIS
July 7 2020 7:00 P.M.
The meeting opened with the flag pledge at 7:00pm. Seven board members were present, 5 citizens were
present. The Consent Agenda was approved as presented. The consent agenda included the June 2, 2020
meeting minute, reapproval of 9/3/2019, 11/7/2019, 12/3/2019, 1/7/2020, 3/3/2020 minutes, treasurer
report, payment of bills, amendment of the budget, and the zoning report. There was no attorney report.
There was no Planning Commission Report. Public comment was offered at 7:01pm. There was a short
Public Comment with a resident voicing concerns about purchasing in Lodi Township. The Agenda was
approved as presented with one addition to new business: fee schedule approval. Old/Unfinished
Business: None. New Business: Home Occupation Permit Rescind-Ginger Winter approved, Resolution
#2020-007 Board of Review alternative dates approval, Lodi Township Road Millage approval
Resolution #2020-008 approved, Acceptance of Jack Steeb’s retirement from the Planning Commission,
Appointment of Cindy Strader and Dave Stevenson to Planning Commission, Approval of Jake Break
Ordinance #2020-001, Resolution #2020-009, approval of Recycle Ann Arbor Contract, August Board of
Trustee Meeting date to August 6th at 7pm, approval of Resolution #2020-011 Fee Schedule. No other
business. The meeting adjourned at 7:48pm. Next meeting is August 6, at 7:00pm. The minutes may be
viewed, after approval, on the Lodi Township web site (www.twplodi.org) or are available for review or
purchase at the township hall during regular business hours.
Christina Smith Jan Godek
Clerk Supervisor