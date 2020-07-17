MHSAA Fall Sports to Start on Time… For Now

The Michigan High School Athletic Association issued a press release announcing the fall sports season will start as scheduled with a contingency plan in place should it be called for.

Football is scheduled to start official practices August 10 with the rest of the fall sports teams starting August 12.

“The MHSAA is moving forward with a plan that first calls for all Fall sports to be started and played as scheduled. However, if the situation deems it necessary, the start of some or all Fall sports practices or competitions could be delayed. The next step in the plan’s progression calls for lower-risk Fall sports that can be played to be completed, with higher-risk Fall sports postponed until later in the school year. If all Fall sports must be suspended, they will be rescheduled during a reconfigured calendar that would see Winter sports begin in November followed by the conclusion of Fall and Spring seasons potentially extending into July 2021,” the MHSAA stated in the release.

Plans remain reliant on progression by schools and regions across the state according to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan. Currently two regions are in Phase 5, which allow for limited indoor activity, while the rest are in Phase 4 and unable to host indoor training, practice or competition.

“Our student-athletes just want to play, and we’ve gone far too long without them playing. But doing so safely, of course, remains the priority,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “Our plan moving forward is Fall in the Fall, starting on time. We’re excited to continue moving forward to bring back sports safely. It’s important for keeping students in our schools and keeping students in our sports programs.”

You can view the whole press release here https://www.mhsaa.com/News/Press-Releases/articleType/ArticleView/articleId/9177/MHSAA-Announces-Fall-Sports-Will-Kick-Off-2020-21-School-Year-as-Traditionally-Scheduled