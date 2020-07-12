Michigan State Police Seeking to Hire Troopers

| 1 min | from the Michigan State Police |

The Michigan State Police (MSP) recognizes the importance and is committed to hiring individuals who are uniquely different while working together as one. We are seeking to hire people who believe in holding themselves accountable to forge authentic relationships, who want to make a difference in their communities, and want to provide the highest quality public service to all citizens throughout Michigan.

The minimum requirements for employment are as follows:

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age by recruit school graduation, of good moral character and have no felony convictions.

Must be a U.S. citizen and a Michigan resident at the time of graduation from the academy.

Applicants must possess a high school diploma or GED.

Applicants must have a satisfactory driving record.

Recruits are paid approximately $3,800 per month, including health benefits during recruit school. Base salary increases to approximately $50,000 annually with a raise upon completion of one year. Recruits are also given an opportunity to select and know their post assignment prior to the start of recruit school.

For more information on how to begin the process for a rewarding career, contact Tpr. Kellie Shaffer at Shafferk@michigan.gov.