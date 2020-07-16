More than 1.6 million absentee ballots sent ahead of August election

Less than a week remains to register to vote online

| 1 min | from the State of Michigan |

With three weeks to go before the August 4 state primary, absentee ballot numbers continue to grow with more than 1.6 million already sent to voters who requested them. Those who have already received their ballots are encouraged to complete them, sign the back of the envelope, and return them by mail or in person at their local clerk’s office as soon as possible.

Those still needing to register have less than a week to do so at Michigan.gov/Vote, and once registered can request an absentee ballot online. Those needing to request accessible electronic absent voter ballots may also do so digitally at Michigan.gov/Vote.

More than 1.6 million absentee ballots have been issued so far, and more than 300,000 already returned, more than double the number compared to the same time in 2016. A side by side comparison of the data 21 days before the elections is below and a breakdown of the numbers by jurisdiction is available online.

21 Days Before Election (July 12, 2016) 21 Days Before Election (July 14, 2020) Number of Applications Received 475,046 1,718,384 Number of Ballots Issued 474,989 1,673,442 Number of Ballots Returned 134,900 323,657

Now and through Election Day, Michiganders can also register and vote in person at their local clerk office. Voters who are already registered can vote in person at their clerk office now and through the day before the election. On Election Day, already registered voters must vote at their local polling place. Clerk and polling place information is available at Michigan.gov/Vote.