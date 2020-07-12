MSP to Participate in Operation Safe Driver Week

Campaign Aims to Reduce Crashes Involving Large Trucks, Buses and Passenger Vehicles Due to Unsafe Driving

| 1 min | from Michigan State Police |

During the week of July 12-18, the Michigan State Police (MSP) Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) will engage in increased traffic enforcement aimed at unsafe driving behaviors by commercial motor vehicle and passenger-vehicle drivers. Operation Safe Driver Week is sponsored by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA), in partnership with government, industry and safety organizations.

According to the Governor’s Highway Safety Association, many jurisdictions are seeing a severe spike in speeding. Less traffic due to COVID-19 restrictions may be encouraging some drivers to ignore traffic safety laws, including speed limits. To address this alarming trend, the CVSA selected speeding as the focus area for this year’s effort.

“Operation Safe Driver Week is another great example of a program that focuses on moving Michigan ‘Toward Zero Deaths,’” said MC Lt. Steven Horwood. “Unsafe driver behavior continues to be the leading cause of crashes. During next week’s operations, we are increasing commercial vehicle traffic enforcement focusing on behaviors such as speeding, distracted driving and aggressive driving.”

This effort is part of MSP/CVED’s participation in Toward Zero Deaths, which is the national strategy on highway safety and unites stakeholders from engineering, enforcement, education, and emergency medical services with the common goal of reducing traffic fatalities to zero.