Scio Twp invites public to give input on Master Land Use Plan

Scio Township is in the process of updating the Master Land Use Plan. This is a very important policy document that will help guide the Township with land use decision for the next five (5) years. This Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 6:30 P.M. a “Virtual Master Plan Visioning Webinar will be held and we would like you to tune-in to learn about the Township and to provide us with your comments and thoughts on a variety of growth and land use issues. Please click here “3 Steps to Participation” to learn more and be a part of this very important process.