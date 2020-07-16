Sylvan | notice of Aug 4 Primary election

NOTICE OF ELECTION IN SYLVAN TOWNSHIP

FOR AUGUST PRIMARY TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 4, 2020

TO QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF THE TOWNSHIP OF SYLVAN

YOU MAY ONLY VOTE IN ONE PARTY SECTION . The August 4,2020 State Primary Election is being held to elect positions as follows:

PARTISAN SECTION

CONGRESSIONAL UNITED STATES SENAATOR

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS 7TH DISTRICT

LEGISLATIVE REPRESENTATIVE IN STATE LEGISLATURE 52ND DISTRICT

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

SHERIFF

CLERK & REGISTER OF DEEDS

(COUNTY) TREASURER

WATER RESOURCES COMMISSIONER

COUNTY COMMISSIONER

TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR

TOWNSHIP CLERK

TOWNSHIP TREASURER

TOWNSHIP TRUSTEE

DELEGATE TO COUNTY CONVENTION

NONPARTISAN SECTION

JUDGE OF 22ND CIRCUIT COURT

PROPOSITIONS:

PROPOSITION TO AUTHORIZE THE RENEWAL AND RESTORATION OF A .50 MILL ROAD AND NON-MOTORIZED MILLAGE:

PROPOSITION TO AUTHORIZE THE RENEWAL AND RESTORATION OF A .50-MILL ROAD AND NON-MOTORIZED MILLAGE TO PROVIDE FUNDING TO MAINTAIN, RECONSTRUCT, RESURFACE OR PRESERVE ROADS, BIKE LANES, STREETS AND PATHS

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be imposed each year for all purposes on real and tangible personal property in Washtenaw County, Michigan be increased as provided in Section 6, Article IX of the Michigan Constitution and the Board of Commissioners of the County be authorized to levy a tax not to exceed one half of one mill ($0.50 per $1,000 of state taxable valuation) for a period of four (4) years, beginning with the December 1, 2020 tax levy (which will generate estimated revenues of $8,990,680 in the first year), to provide funding to the Washtenaw County Road Commission, Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission, and the various cities, villages, and townships of Washtenaw County to maintain, construct, resurface, reconstruct or preserve roads, bike lanes, streets and paths in Washtenaw County? Of the 0.5 mill, 0.4891 represents a renewal of that portion of a 0.5 mill authorization previously approved by the electors as reduced by operation of the Headlee Amendment, and 0.0109 represents new millage in the amount equal to the amount reduced by operation of the Headlee Amendment.

COUNTY CONSERVATION DISTRICT MILLAGE PROPOSAL:

For the sole purpose of funding the operation of the WASHTENAW County Soil Conservation District, including programs to assist residents in the protection of surface and groundwater quality, increasing wildlife habitat, woodlot management, reforestation and tree planting, invasive species removal and soil erosion reduction, and providing conservation resources, education and assistance to residents, and strengthening the local food system by promoting sustainable agricultural practices throughout the County of WASHTENAW, shall the Constitutional limitation upon the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all taxable property within the County of WASHTENAW, Michigan, be increased, and shall the County be authorized to levy, up to 0.020 mill ($0.020 per $1,000 of Taxable Value) as new additional millage for a period of six (6) years, 2020 through 2025, inclusive, beginning with the December 1, 2020 tax levy?

If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $348,109 funding the operation of the WASHTENAW County Soil Conservation District in the first calendar year of the levy based on taxable value.

Go to the State of Michigan website at https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/GetMvicBallot/4900/682/ view the ballot in full. You may also phone Sylvan Township’s Clerk if you have any questions regarding your voter registration or the upcoming election. The Clerk of Sylvan Township, Kathleen Kennedy, can be contacted at her office if you have questions (734) 475-8890 ext 116, email kkennedy@sylvan-township.org.