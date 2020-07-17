The Sun Times Suspends print newspaper

The Sun Times News will be temporarily suspending all print after publication of the July 15, 2020 edition. Due to the unprecedented business restrictions brought about by Covid 19, and the resulting financial and operational impact on the many valued advertisers that we have been blessed to serve over the past two decades, it is not feasible for us to continue with printing and mailing at this time.

Local news and events can still be found here at www.thesuntimesnews.com, and we hope you will join us here!

Wendy Wood

Managing Editor