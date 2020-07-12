Voters have multiple digital options to apply for accessible absentee ballot

New online accessible application available

The Michigan Department of State’s online platform now provides voters with an additional method of applying for an accessible electronic absent voter ballot. Blind voters and others with severe disabilities that prevent them from voting absent voter ballots privately and independently can now submit an accessible absent voter ballot application online at Michigan.gov/Vote. Use of the online application requires a Michigan driver’s license or state ID.

Voters who request accessible electronic absent voter ballots for the August 4 election will be emailed an electronic ballot and can mark the ballot on an electronic device, using their own assistive technology, and print and mail or otherwise return the ballot to their local clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can also download an accessible application to vote absentee that does not require a driver’s license or state ID. Voters using this option can provide either a driver’s license number, state ID number, or the last 4 digits of their social security number, and then email the application to their local clerk. This downloadable application is also available at Michigan.gov/Vote by clicking the link to download an application for an absent voter ballot, the submenu for absentee voting, or by visiting: https://www.michigan.gov/documents/sos/Michigan_Accessible_Electronic_Absent_Voter_Ballot_Application_August_695058_7.pdf