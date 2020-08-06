44th Annual Sidewalk Sales, Fashion & Home Show August 22 & 23 Starting @ 10 a.m.

| 1 min | from D & B Strategic Marketing |

Chelsea, MI: The #shopchelseamich independent business owners, past hosts and sponsors of Wine, Women & Shopping, Chocolate Extravaganza, and Sidewalk Sales events, are hosting Sidewalk Sales that are relevant and sensitive to the current environment. Safely enjoy Chelsea’s charming restaurants and shops, stroll around downtown, take in the atmosphere, and unique services and items on display. All participating merchants are implementing and following CDC guidelines, namely masks and social distancing to ensure the safety of their employees and customers and ask that all visitors and customers do the same.

Sidewalk Sales 2020 begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22, and continues Sunday, August 23. Participating merchants will be offering a range of discounts and will be featuring high-quality items in this fresh-air event. Enjoy the traditional sidewalk sales set up with tents to complement in-store shopping. The restaurants in Chelsea have CDC compliant options for everyone, indoor as well as take-out. There is also a new SculptureWalk exhibit that is 100% fresh air and free.

During this two-day event, customers can enter a drawing for a basket of unique Chelsea goods. For more information visit www.shopchelseamich.com. “We are mindful of the times, many events have been canceled this year. The intention of this event is to offeran opportunity to safely enjoy a day in Chelsea,” shared Jennifer Fairfield, Owner of the Garden Mill.

Local economies rely on independent businesses to maintain a vibrant community.Chelsea merchants are on a mission of continuous improvement and innovation to ensure that everyone can move forward in a safe and thoughtful fashion adapting to the environment.

#shopchelseamich is a group of independent business owners with entrepreneurial flavor and spirit. Their focus is on keeping the community healthy by providing reasons for people to shop in Chelsea with unique products and services.