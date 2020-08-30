Chelsea Boys’ CC Opens Strong

The Chelsea boys’ cross country team opened the 2020 fall season in a strong way with a pair of tri-meet wins last week.

The Bulldogs opened by sweeping SEC White foes Adrian and Tecumseh Wednesday, August 26. Chelsea took five of the top eight spots to finish with 21 points, followed by Adrian with 49 and Tecumseh 67.

Freshman Connell Alford took first overall in 17:11.7 to lead the Bulldogs. He was followed closely by Erik Reiber in 17:14.1 and Bram Hartsuff in 17:25.6.

Freshman Connell Alford led the Bulldogs by taking first at tri-meets at Adrian and Stockbridge. Photo by Mike Williamson

Rounding out the top five were Jonas Norwood in 7th with a time of 17:51.3 and Zebedee Swager 8th in 18:00.2.

Jimmy Alford finished 10th in 18:21.6, Owen Smith 11th in 18:24.6, Nick Spruce 15th in 19:09.9, Caden Faupel 17th in 19:24.5, and Ethan Kapolka 21st in 19:51.9 for the top 10 runners for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs then swept a tri-meet at Stockbridge Friday, August 28. They finished with 17 points, followed by Stockbridge with 53 and Homer 70.

Chelsea dominated the race by taking the top four spots with Connell Alford again leading the way with a time of 17:24.3. Reiber was 2nd in 17:26.7. Hartsuff 3rd in 17:46.1, and Swager fourth in 17:58.44.

Norwood was 7th in 18:20.6 and Jimmy Alford 8th in 19:02.6. Freshman Jackson Dell was 10th on 19:14.8, Faupel 12th in 19:35.1, Spruce 16th in 20:02.3, and Kapolka 18th 20:10.6.

The Bulldogs will return to action Wednesday when they travel to Ann Arbor Pioneer for a dual meet.