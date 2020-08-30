Chelsea Girls’ CC Splits at SEC White Tri-Meet

The Chelsea girls’ cross country team split a pair of races at the SEC White tri-meet at Adrian Wednesday, August 26.

The Bulldogs finished with 29 points. Just one point behind Tecumseh with 28. Adrian was third with 82.

Chelsea took six of the top nine places, but could not overcome the three of the top four finishes by Tecumseh in the one point loss.

Senior Natalie Davies led the Bulldogs with a third place finish in 21:34, followed by freshman Trilian Krug 5th in 21:58.9.

Riley Thorburn was 6th in 22:03.4, Seren Angus 7th in 22:08.6, and Audra Guthre 8th in 22:47.7 to round out the top five finishers for Chelsea.

Kate Gaiser finished 9th in 23:05, Sarah Kennings 18th in 25:17.8, Marah Putnam 20th in 25:19.7, Bekah Zachrich 23rd in 26:08.6, and Brooke Matusik 26th in 26:40.9 for the top 10 finishers for the Bulldogs.

Thorburn was the lone runner to compete at a meet at Stockbridge Friday and finished third overall in 21:49.5.

The Bulldogs will take on Ann Arbor Pioneer in a dual meet Wednesday.