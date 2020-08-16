Chelsea Pop Designs Popping Up Along Project Corridor

The Chelsea Department of Public Works has been busy painting crosswalks this week as part of the Chelsea Pop project. This work will continue over the next couple of weeks until all project elements are in place.



The project coordinators have developed educational materials to help pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers know what these facilities are and the safest way to interact with them. The materials focus on bike lanes and sharrows and can be found on the project website at http://www.miwats.org/chelseapop/ under Educational Materials.



Bike Lanes create dedicated space on the road for bicyclists. Green paint within bike lanes is used to highlight that the bike lane is getting ready to cross an intersection or encounter a conflict area for the cyclist.

Sharrows are used to guide bicyclists on streets that don’t have bike lanes. They’re a simple reminder to car drivers and bicyclists to share the road!