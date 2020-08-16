Dexter Forum Notes | 08-15-20

We had a mellow session of the Dexter Forum this morning befitting the time of year and the afterglow of the primary election. We even had to re-boot the whole thing and start over to get rid of an annoying echo.

Our first topic concerned the sudden ending of the high school football season and the impact it will have on spring sports if it is moved to spring. I believe it is Newton’s second law that says that no two objects can occupy the same space at the same time. Football meet track and lacrosse and soccer and marching band.

Work is progressing on our new trail which is now visible from the road on Baker across from the health center.

We congratulated our primary winners and acknowledged all of the other candidates who either did not have a primary opponent or are running in non-partisan races.

We spent the rest of the time reflecting on the primary election itself. Turnout was very high due at least in part to the large number of absentee voters. Some polling places looked like hospital rooms. Many returned their absentee ballots in person at drop boxes to avoid problems with postal delivery times. All in all a nice trial run for what is expected to be a blockbuster of a fall election.

August is a five Saturday month so our next meeting will be on September 5th at 8:30 AM via Zoom. You will receive a reminder on the Wednesday before the meeting.