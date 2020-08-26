Dexter moving ahead with Airbnb-type short term rentals | Public hearing scheduled

| 1 min |

After months of study and community feedback favoring Short Term Rentals (STR), the City of Dexter is making moves to amend its ordinances to support enterprises such as Airbnb, Vacation Rental by Owner, and Bed and Breakfast Inns.

The Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on September 8, 2020, to consider amendments to the Zoning Ordinance pertaining to STR and B&B operations within the city.

The proposed amendments have been drafted as a result of feedback from the Planning Commission during its December, 2019, January, 2020, February, 2020, and August, 2020 regular meetings, as well as input from Dexter’s City Attorney, the Dexter Area Fire Department, and the Washtenaw County Building Department.

The proposed amendments establish two new categories of STR housing: 1) Accessory STR Housing, and 2) Vacation Rentals. The proposed Bed and Breakfast Inn amendments are intended to streamline the process for opening and operating a B&B in Dexter

More information can be found on the City Council’s meeting packet for August 24, 2020, beginning on page 18.