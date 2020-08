| 30 sec | from the City of Dexter |

Starting after morning rush hour on Thursday, August 27, 2020 work will take place to upgrade the traffic signals at the intersection of Main and Baker. The new signals will be set to run new timings, and will include a flashing yellow arrow to allow for left turns from Main onto Baker (similar to the light at Broad and Main). There will be a three-way stop at this intersection as this work takes place.