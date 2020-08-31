Dexter Tennis Sweeps Pair at Marshall

The Dexter boys’ tennis team picked up a pair of wins at a tri-meet at Marshall August 22 defeating Marshall 8-0 and Kalamazoo Christian 6-2.

The match of the day came at one-singles against Marshall as Allen Labadie rallied from a set down to beat his opponent in an exciting 12-10 third set.

Noah Enyedy also won an exciting three set match in four-singles with an 11-9 win in the third set, while Ryan O’Rear and Derrick Nelson teamed to win a three set match by winning the third 10-5.

Also picking up wins against Marshall were Nate Guinta at two singles, Nathan Kangas at three singles, Cole Arnedt and Ryan Flaherty at one singles, Lucas Anderson and Cole Sheldon at three doubles, and Collin Vannover/Cameron Sheffield at four doubles.

Picking up wins against Kalamzoo Central were Labadie, Guinta, Kangas, and Enyedy at singles, while doubles wins went to O’Rear/Nelson at two doubles and Anderson/Sheldon at three doubles.

The Dreads dropped a pair of tough matches August 25 falling to Plymouth Canton 8-1 and Plymouth 6-2.

Arenedt and Dom Sortor picked up the lone win for the Dreadnaughts against Canton winning 6-4, 6-2 at one-doubles.

Picking up wins against Salem were Kangas at three single 6-2, 6-3 and Anderson/Sheldon 7-6 (3), 6-2.

The Dreadnaughts host Milan in a dual meet Tuesday.