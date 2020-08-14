Freedom | public hearing for conditional use permit

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING – CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday,

September 10, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. as an electronic meeting. There will be no in-person public

attendance at the Township Hall.

The purpose of this hearing is to invite public comment on a conditional use permit application

from Stoneco of Michigan to expand an existing sand and gravel pit extraction operation to

parcels #N-14-23-300-007 & -014 (43.41 acres) on the north side of Bethel Church Road east of

Schneider Road in the SW¼ of Section 26 and the A-R (Agricultural-Resource) zoning district.

To participate via computer or smartphone, please use the following link to the electronic

meeting location: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89135842440. To participate via telephone, please

call (312) 626-6799. Enter “89135842440” and the “#” sign at the “Meeting ID” prompt, and

then re-enter the “#” sign again at the “Participant ID” prompt to join the meeting.

The application materials may be examined by appointment with the Township Clerk at

(734) 222-6399. Instructions for connecting to the meeting electronically are available on the

Township’s website at http://www.freedomtownshipmi.org/, along with copies of the Zoning

Ordinance and Official Zoning Map.

Written comments may be sent to: Freedom Township Planning Commission, Larry Lindemann,

Chair, 13500 Pleasant Lake Rd, Manchester, MI 48158.

Per the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals who require special accommodations should

contact the Township Clerk at least seven days prior to the hearing.

The Planning Commission’s special meeting will immediately follow the public hearing.