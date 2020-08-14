Freedom | synopsis of boarded mtg 08-11-20

Freedom Township Board

11508 Pleasant Lake Road, Manchester, MI 48158

SYNOPSIS OF MEETING MINUTES

August 11, 2020 Regular Board Meeting

Meeting called to order at 7:57pm outside in the town hall parking lot

Members present: Weidmayer, Bristle, Layher, Huehl, Schaible absent-none 16 public in attendance

Board heard citizen participation, communications received, and treasurer, clerk, planning commission, ordinance enforcement officer and zoning administrator’s reports.

Items approved:

To add Secure Properties (the former Pleasant Lake Inn site) rezoning and the town hall rental lease agreement to new business. Minutes for July 14, 2020 Treasurers Report To accept the Washtenaw County Broadband Task Force’s grant funding that will provide one cellular hotspot, antenna, installation and 12 months of service for the town hall. To accept the Planning Commission’s recommendation to approve amendments to the Official Zoning Map to rezone the former Pleasant Lake Inn site, which consists of approximately 9.95 acres of vacant land at 11275 Pleasant Lake Road (parcel N-14-22-200-028) from the C-1 (Local Commercial) District to the LK (Lake) District; and to rezone approximately 2.52 acres of vacant land across from 11237 and 11275 Pleasant Lake Road on the north side of Pleasant Lake Road in the northwest quarter of Section 22 (parcels N-14-22-200-005 and -006) from the C-1 District to the R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District. To accept the updated Freedom Township town hall rental lease agreement. Warrants

Meeting adjourned at 9:12p.m.

Prepared by Valisa Bristle, Clerk Approved by Dale Weidmayer, Supervisor

Copies of meeting minutes are available upon request from the Township Clerk or on the website at http://freedomtownshipmi.org

Valisa Bristle, Township Clerk

Dale Weidmayer, Township Supervisor