John Mann Receives 2020 Best of Community Banking Award

CHELSEA, Mich., (August 5, 2020) –Chelsea State Bank has the distinct pleasure to announce that Chairman and CEO John Mann has been elected by the Community Bankers of Michigan to receive “The Best of Community Banking Award”for 2020. Mann will officially receive this prestigious award at CBM Annual Convention held at the Grand Traverse Resort in Traverse City in September.

The Best of Community Banking Award is given each year at the Community Bankers of Michigan Annual Convention. The award recognizes the contributions and success of a Michigan community banker. Special recognition is given to community bankers who have made significant contributions to their communities and the community banking industry.

“Receiving this award is a great honor,” said Chelsea State Bank Chairman and CEO John Mann. “But I didn’t do it alone. Beginning with parents, teachers, coaches, classmates – I learned a lot along the way. I’ll be accepting this award not for me, but for all the employees, directors, and customers of Chelsea State Bank that I’ve worked with the past 32 years.”

Mann began his banking career with National Bank of Detroit in 1983. He joined Chelsea State Bank in 1988, became President and CEO of the Bank in 1994, elected to the Board of Directors in 1990, and was appointed Chairman of the Board in 2005. Under his leadership the bank has seen assets grow to $364 million from $93.5 million, and capital grow to $40.7 million from $11.2 million.

In June, Mann announcedhe would begin working part time in January 2021. At that time, Chelsea State BankPresident Joanne Rau will become President and CEO, and Mann will remain Chairman of the Board. He plans to spend more time with his wife Anne and their grandchildren.

Mann received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Albion College majoring in Biology, and then worked three years for Chrysler Corporation as an emissions engineer. He went on to earn his Master of Business Administration (MBA) at Duke University, Durham, North Carolina.

In 2017, Mann was awardedChelsea’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his years of service to the citizens of Chelsea and Washtenaw County by the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce.

An unassuming community advocate, Mann has given so much of his time to the Chelsea United Way, United Methodist Retirement Community Foundation, Chelsea Community Foundation, Chelsea Community Fair Livestock Auction and the Purple Rose Theatre Company, where he was the treasurer for 28 years. Chelsea Community Hospital, Chelsea Stadium Drive, Ele’s Place and Huron Waterloo Pathways have all benefited from John’s assistance with fundraising to make a greater impact on the community.

About Community Bankers of Michigan (CBM)

The Community Bankers of Michigan is a trade association serving community banks, and their financial services partners, throughout Michigan. With headquarters in East Lansing, the Community Bankers of Michigan is dedicated exclusively to representing the interests of the community banking industry and its membership through advocacy, education programs and products and services. For more information, visit http://www.cbofm.org.

About Chelsea State Bank Chelsea State Bank is a full-service financial institution with offices in Chelsea and Dexter. The Bank was formed over 100 years ago by local business leaders to provide timely financial solutions to individuals, families and businesses in the community. This tradition of community service continues today. For more information, please call 734.475.1355 or visit www.chelseastate.bank. Member FDIC.