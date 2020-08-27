Larceny, unemployment identity theft, a death | Dexter police report for July 2020

| 2 min | from the City of Dexter |

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office submitted their report for July 2020 to the City Council at its August 24 meeting.

During the month of July there were 194 calls for service. During this time 91 traffic stops were made resulting in 1 citation.

Noteworthy events in Dexter City during last month include:

On July 3rd Deputies took a complaint of larceny of gas from the Mugg and Bopps gas station on Baker Rd. The complainant stated that someone a few days prior had pumped $21.07 worth of fuel into their vehicle and then drove off. The cashier was able to obtain a partial license plate and vehicle description; however, Deputies were unable to develop a suspect lead with this information.

On July 6th and July 8th Deputies took complaints of identity theft from two Dexter City residents. In both cases the victims reported that someone had filed for unemployment benefits in their name. In one case the victim was notified by a letter he received in the mail from the unemployment office and in the other case the victim was notified by their employer. There has been a recent uptick in identity theft cases throughout the county involving the filing for unemployment benefits.

On July 28th Deputies responded to 7000 block of Kookaburra Ct. for a report of an unresponsive female that appeared to be deceased. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the female suffered from a heart condition, and the death appears to be medically related at this time. There were no signs of suspicion and the female was taken for an autopsy by the MEI.

On July 31st Deputies took a walk-in complaint at the substation of a Breaking and Entering. The complainant told Deputies that while doing construction work at a residence in the 8000 block of Fourth Street he had some of his tools stolen. The complainant was unable to give an exact date stating that he believed it to have occurred over the course of the month (July). He believes the suspect(s) would have gained entry through an unlocked door or window. At this time there are no suspects.

Calls for service continue to show a sharp decreased compared to the same time a year ago.