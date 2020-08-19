Old National Bank Announces Community Banking Promotions

Ann Arbor, MI (August 17, 2020) – Old National Bank is pleased to announce the recent promotions of two banking center managers to Market Leaders for the Central Michigan Community BankingTeam as follows-:

Laura Koch. Community Banking Market Manager, AVPis responsible for the retail teams in Livingston and Washtenaw Counties.Laurajoined Old National Bank in 2012as a Client Services Representative and has been an integral part of the Central Michigan Sales team ever since. She is a resident of Chelseaand is a graduate from the A2Y Chamber Leadership 2.0 Program. Laura is very active in the community serving on various committees for Ann Arbor Kiwanis Foundation and is joining their Board of Trustees as Secretary; sheis also part of the Development Committee for the Women’s Center of Southeastern Michigan.

Jesse Pizaña.Community Banking Market Manager, AVP. Jesse leads the retail teams for Jackson, Lenawee, and Monroe Counties. Jesse just recently joined Old National Bank in 2018 and has a solid sales background working for D & P Communications and McKinley, Inc.His passion for helping clients with their financial needs is what drives his career in banking.Pizaña is a strong community leader serving as Chair of Community Learning Connections in Tecumseh, Adrian Chamber Ambassador, Adrian Noon Rotary Member, and Lunch Pal at Tecumseh Public Schools. Jesse is a lifelong resident of Tecumseh.

“We are thrilled to have Laura and Jesse lead our retail teams in Central Michigan and look forward to all of the great things they will be doing for our clients and our communities,” said Todd Clark, Community Banking CEO of Old National Bank.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $20.4 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. This is an approach to business that we call The ONB Way. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at www.oldnational.com.