Saline Twp | Board mtg synopsis July 8

Saline Township Regular Board Meeting

July 8, 2020 7:00 P.M.

The Regular Meeting of the Saline Township Board was called to order by Supervisor Marion on July 10, 2020, 7:00 PM at the Saline Town Hall, 5731 Braun Road, Saline, MI. Members present: Supervisor Marion, Treasurer Zink, Clerk Marion, Trustee R. Marion and Trustee Hammond. Two other citizens attended, two attended by Zoom.

The agenda was approved as presented.

The consent agenda was approved as presented.

Supervisor Marion reported on the following: sheriff’s report, Andelina Farms, Oak Park SAD, a Motion was made and approved to rezone a parcel of land located on Old Macon/Macon

The meeting adjourned at 7:35 P.M. Any interested party may review or receive a complete copy of the Township Board minutes at www.salinetownship.org or contact the Township Clerk’s office in writing or by calling 734-429-9968.

Submitted by Kelly Marion, Saline Township Clerk.

James Marion Supervisor