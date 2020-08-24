Sharon | public hearing on draft Master Plan 09-29

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

SHARON TOWNSHIP MASTER PLAN

The Sharon Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the draft Master Plan at their meeting on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.  The hearing will be held at Sharon Township Hall, 18010 Pleasant Lake Road,at  7:00 PM.

A copy of the draft plan is available onlinehttps://www.calameo.com/books/00510767358f3ffff7228, and at the Sharon Township Hall, 18010 Pleasant Lake Road, Manchester, MI for inspection between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. 

Anyone wishing to comment on the plan but is unable to attend the Public Hearing may send comment; to sharonplanningchair@gmail.com or the address below by Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Master Plan Comments

Planning Commission Chair

18010 Pleasant Lake Road

Manchester, MI  48158

Published on or before September 14, 2020

