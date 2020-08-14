Sharon | public hearing zoning ordinance amendment 09-08-20

SHARON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Planning Commission of Sharon Township will hold a public hearing on an ordinance to amend portions of the Zoning Ordinance of the Township of Sharon to allow for and establish standards for the siting, dimensions, and installation of receive-only communication towers and antennae in Agricultural and Resource Conservation zoning districts to allow for greater broadband access for Sharon Township residents.

The meeting will be held on September 8, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Sharon Township Hall, located at 18010 Pleasant Lake Road. The amendments are available at Sharon Township Hall or at www.twp-sharon.org. Written comments may be sent to the Sharon Township Planning Commission Chair at 18010 Pleasant Lake Road, Manchester, MI 48158.