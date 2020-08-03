St. Louis Center’sNets $15K during “Virtual” Memorial Golf Outing

| 2 min | from St Louis Center |

Stanley rejoices after making a par on Hole #1

The old saying goes that, “when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade,” and that’s what the staff of St. Louis Center did on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in holding its first-ever “virtual” fundraiser for the 33rd Annual Memorial Golf Outing. As a result, a large number of participants donated $15,000 to St. Louis Center to provide the organization with a needed financial boost.

Since SLC supporters were unable to come together for a traditional golf outing, they were asked to do one of three things. 1) Golf nine holes with a foursome on any course and send in their score, 2) Walk a mile with their team and send in their time, or 3) grab a cold beverage, write a check and send it in the mail. The idea was to get people excited about supporting the residents of SLC by having a good time with friends and giving to a needy cause.

According to Fr. Enzo Addari, CEO of SLC, “COVID19 has forced the cancellation of nearly all of our fundraisers during the first half of 2020, and since one third of SLC’s $7 million budget is reliant on community support, this year’s Memorial Golf Outing on July 18th was acrucial wayfor us to raise money.”

Lee putts toward Hole #4

Participants in the event had to report their results by 3:00 p.m. on July 18th, and the Development and PR Departments combined forces to sponsor a live “Event’s Show at the 19th Hole” at 5:00 p.m. on Facebook, where participants could see their results in real time hosted by Christina Ferris and Joe Yekulis. Development Director Ferris even concocted a “crazy pants” contest were people werejudged by the most outlandish pants they could wear on a golf course. During the show, viewers watched SLC residents play putt-putt golf on a course designed by the Maintenance crew, watched a tribute to the late Jerry D’Adamo of Northville, received a “thank you” from a family member, and saw the winning teams on the screen.

Sponsors for the event included Absopure Water, Allegra Print & Mailing, Cardinal O’Hara Assembly #0489, Chelsea State Bank, Bill Dufek – State Farm, Donna Hrozencik, M.D., Jeff Klink & Assoc., Lally Group CPA’s, Mancino’s on Zeeb, Old Brick Farm, LLC., Orin Jewelers, Polly’s Country Market, Printwell, Silveri Architects, St. Louis Guanella K of C Council #3092,and Sunrise Building Group.

St. Louis Center is a residential care facility for 72 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Chelsea and has been serving families with special needs in Michigan for 60 years.Please visit www.stlouiscenter.org for more information.