State of Michigan | public hearing for name change

STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF WASHTENAW
PUBLICATION OF HEARING
FILE NO. 20-517-NC
In the matter of the name change of Amari Malyki-Acie Pittman
TO ALL THE INTERESTED PARTIES including those whose addresses are unknown and whose interest in the matter may be barred or affected by the following:
TAKE NOTICE: A hearing will be held on August 19 at 1:30 at the State of Michigan Probate Court County of Washtenaw before Judge Conlin for the following purpose:
The name change of Amari Malyki-Acie Pittman to Amari Malyki-Acie Pepper.
Date: August 4, 2020
Petitioner: Nicole Lynn Pepper
5449 W. Huron River Drive
Dexter MI 48130