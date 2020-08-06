State of Michigan | public hearing for name change

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF WASHTENAW

PUBLICATION OF HEARING

FILE NO. 20-517-NC

In the matter of the name change of Amari Malyki-Acie Pittman

TO ALL THE INTERESTED PARTIES including those whose addresses are unknown and whose interest in the matter may be barred or affected by the following:

TAKE NOTICE: A hearing will be held on August 19 at 1:30 at the State of Michigan Probate Court County of Washtenaw before Judge Conlin for the following purpose:

The name change of Amari Malyki-Acie Pittman to Amari Malyki-Acie Pepper.

Date: August 4, 2020

Petitioner: Nicole Lynn Pepper

5449 W. Huron River Drive

Dexter MI 48130