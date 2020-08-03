Sylvan | variance request and public hearing notice Aug 19

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVAN

WASHTENAW COUNTY

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

VARIANCE REQUEST and PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

TO: THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE TOWNSHIP OF SYLVAN, WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN, AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Sylvan Township Zoning Board of Appeals will conduct a public hearing and meeting on August 19, 2020 commencing at 7:00 p.m. at the Sylvan Township Hall, 18027 Old U.S. 12, within the Township *, to consider the following:

Item 1: Variance request for nonconforming lot size, north and south side yard setbacks. Project Description: Renovation of house. Property line dimensions: approx. 64 ft. width x 256 ft. length. ADDRESS: 271 Glazier Road Property tax # F-06-08-405-003.

Item 2: Variance request for nonconforming lot size, north and south side yard and east front yard setbacks, lot coverage and floor to area ratio. Project Description: Renovation of house. Property line dimensions: approx. 40 ft. width x 143 ft. length. ADDRESS: 512 Highland Dr. Property tax # F-06-05-365-013

Such other and further matters as shall lawfully come before the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Anyone interested in reviewing the application referenced above, the Township Zoning Map; or the Township Zoning Ordinance may examine a copy by contacted the undersigned clerk of the township via telephone or email; and/or by appointment with the same at the township hall. The application will be available at the meeting. The Township Zoning Ordinance can be accessed on www.municode.com.

Written comments will be received from any interested persons concerning the foregoing by the Sylvan Township Clerk at the Township Hall at any time during regular business hours up to the date of the hearing and may be further received by the Zoning Board of Appeals at the hearing.

All interested persons are invited to be present at the aforesaid time and place.

*PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the Zoning Board of Appeals meeting may be held remotely via ZOOM teleconference permitted in accordance with Michigan Executive Orders suspending certain provisions of the Open Meetings Act and pertaining to current stay-home/stay-safe. See the Township’s website at www.sylvan-township.org for details on accessing the ZOOM video conference.

Sylvan Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed material being considered at the hearing, to individuals with disabilities at the hearing upon four (4) days’ notice to the Sylvan Township Clerk. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the Sylvan Township Clerk at the address or telephone number listed below.

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

By: Steve Kiss, Chairman

Kathleen Kennedy, Township Clerk kkennedy@sylvan-township.org

Mailing Address:

18027 Old U.S. 12

Chelsea, MI 48118

(734) 475-8890

www.sylvan-township.org